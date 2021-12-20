The Puzzle Is Just The Beginning Of The Fun With This Deal

Whether you’re someone who loves a good old-fashion puzzle or if you just happen to like suspense, street-art collective, MSCHF, has just what you’re looking for to scratch either itch. And with just a week remaining before the Christmas holiday, MSCHF’s latest offering also makes for the perfect gift.

For a limited time, you can purchase a two-pack of The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF for just $46.99. That’s a savings of 21% of its regular MSRP ($60). The potential to score a larger amount, however, is endless.

Here’s what you’ll get with your one-time purchase.

After purchase, you’ll be sent two stylish, challenging 500-piece puzzles. Each puzzle measures 15.7″ x 15.7″ and has a difficulty level of 5 out of 10. After you or your friends complete each puzzle, then you’ll take a photo of it with either your cell phone’s or tablet’s camera. From there, you’ll be directed to a webpage where you’ll then enter the secret prize code that ships with your puzzles.

This is where the fun begins.

Depending on your individual code, you’ll have the opportunity to win up to $1 million.

While $1 million is the grand-prize total, each purchaser can win prizes ranging from 25 cents all the way up to $1 million.

This product has been featured by Mashable, Business Insider, iHeart Radio, Nerdist, and other outlets, and it’s received stellar reviews from those who have purchased it.

“This puzzle was something fun to do with my older teen kids. It was a nice distraction from social media and WiFi,” writes verified 5-star purchaser, Jennifer E.

Puzzles have always offered hours of fun and entertainment, but MSCHF has found a way to up the ante by attaching a significant financial reward for those who complete theirs. Purchase a 2-pack today for $46.99 to have a chance at winning $1 million.

Prices subject to change.