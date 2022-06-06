Juneteenth Unity Fest, a Celebration of Juneteenth and Black Culture Bridges Faith and Fatherhood

The Robert Randolph Foundation is pleased to announce the second annual JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST, a national, multicultural experience, uniting diverse voices and communities in commemoration and celebration of Juneteenth and Black culture. Broadcast live around the world from Brooklyn, N.Y., UNITYFEST 2022 will include multiple entertainment, arts education and community activism events, including the JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST Concert taking place at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park.

Falling on Father’s Day Sunday, the event will feature performances by some of the world’s leading gospel artists, including Tye Tribbett, Deborah Cox, Israel Houghton, Mali Music and more, and celebrate themes of inspiration, faith and fatherhood in Black culture and beyond.

“Juneteenth is a day to remember America’s past, recognize the resilience and strength of Black people, and celebrate the progress we have made,” commented Robert Randolph, founder of the Robert Randolph Foundation.

“This year, given that Juneteenth falls on Sunday and on Father’s Day, we also wanted to celebrate the role that gospel music and the church have had in uplifting the Black community over the years, and celebrate the stories of Black fathers who are working to uplift their own communities and families at home.”

UNITYFEST will celebrate the breadth and depth of Black culture and Juneteenth as a uniquely American experience, while providing a platform to unite a coalition of charitable grassroots organizations.

The festivities will begin with the JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST Block Party at Under the K Bridge Park, an old-school neighborhood block party featuring DJ Spinna, Josh Milan, Soul Summit Music and Descendants of Sound. Anchored by the official JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST Concert at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park, headlined by the award-winning gospel singer and keyboardist Tye Tribbett, UNITYFEST will also feature a late night after party at Brooklyn Bowl. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Heal America is honored to partner on the second annual JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST with the Robert Randolph Foundation,” said Branden Polk, director of Strategic Partnerships of Heal America, a movement to fight racial injustice with love and redemption.

“Last year, we witnessed this festival bring a diverse group of individuals together celebrating Black culture and educating viewers on Black history. Now is the time that we must unite and collectively bridge longstanding racial divides. As a minister and supporter of the Heal America movement, I’m inspired to work toward healing and honoring Juneteenth while listening to the gospel and music greats like; Tye Tribbett, Deborah Cox and so many other amazing individuals and artists dedicated to celebrating and commemorating Juneteenth.”

“We’re so excited and privileged to be working with Robert and UNITYFEST for this inaugural Juneteenth event,” said Diane Eber, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! executive producer.

“This celebration of Black artistry and resilience is central to what we do at the Bandshell all summer long. Thank you, Robert, for bringing this incredible vision to life!”

Supporting this year’s JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST as a sponsor and community partner is the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public space.

“Strengthening the social fabric of communities through free, live music is central to our mission,” says Sharon Yazowski, executive director of the Levitt Foundation.

“We are honored to partner with the Robert Randolph Foundation for this year’s JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST, celebrating the vibrancy and significant contributions of Black artists and culture into American society, while furthering equal justice for people of all backgrounds.”

JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST is the brainchild of Grammy-nominated African-American artist Robert Randolph, whose goal is to produce a multicultural experience that unites people of all backgrounds while amplifying the many narratives of the Black experience in America. Randolph, The Robert Randolph Foundation, and the JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST team also recognize the importance of bringing awareness to Juneteenth as a holiday and helping people understand its significance in American history. When the last of the country’s enslaved people were made aware of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865, it signaled a changing tide. Today, we have the opportunity to change the tide again through this nationwide event that will serve as a reflective and celebratory catalyst to continue to drive inclusive cultures that strengthen the social fabric of America.