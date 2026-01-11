‘The Thing’ Actor And Comedian, T.K. Carter, Dies At Age 69

T.K. Carter, the beloved veteran actor whose career spanned four decades, has died at 69.

According to TMZ, authorities found Carter dead in his home in Duarte, California, on Jan. 9. Law enforcement appeared at the home that afternoon following a call for service request. They said there is no indication of foul play..



Born in New York City and raised in Southern California, Carter began his entertainment career in the ’70s. The actor did not get his breakout role until 1982, starring as Nauls in the horror cult classic “The Thing.” As a comedian, he also took on more lighthearted roles in films such as 1980’s “Seem Like Old Times” while starring in 1983 sitcom “Just My Luck.”

Throughout the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, Carter remained on the film and television screen. He held a recurring role in ’80s’ hit “Punky Brewster” while also appearing on “Good Times.”

The seasoned actor had guest roles in various ’90s Black sitcoms from “Moesha” and “The Steve Harvey Show” to “Family Matters” and “A Different World.” According to IMDB, Carter also earned a NAACP Image Awards nomination in 2001 for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special, getting the nod for his role in “The Corner.”

Now, fans and his fellow Hollywood veterans mourn the loss of the lifelong actor. Actress, comedian, and television host Loni Love shared words of condolences regarding her “comedy brother[‘s]” death.

Sad to hear about the passing of my comedy brother TK… He was in the business for over 50 years, winner of an Image award and known for his iconic roles in The Thing, Punky Brewster, The Corner, Southern Comfort, Doctor Detroit, Corvette Summer, and Dave and Just Our Luck. I’m… pic.twitter.com/nJi2Qob9fA — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 10, 2026

“Sad to hear about the passing of my comedy brother TK… He was in the business for over 50 years… I’m glad we shared a good laugh last time we met.. rest well TK,” Love shared on X.

Carter last appeared on screen in 2023 for a three-episode arc on “The Company You Keep” and a five-episode stint on FX’s “Dave.” His cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public.

