‘The Vaccine Works’: Trump Crushes Candace Owens’ Anti-Vax Sentiments

Donald Trump has jumped on the COVID-19 vaccine bandwagon, and his minion, Candace Owens, apparently didn’t get the memo.

The former president recently sat down with Owens and shut down her tired attempts to denounce the COVID-19 vaccine.

While appearing on Owens’ talk show on The Daily Wire, Trump was quick to defend the jab saying it was “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” Owens attempted to question the vaccine’s effectiveness when Trump rejected this notion, NY Post reports.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump said. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

But Owens was quick to interject and raised a question over the fact that “more people have died” since the vaccines became widely available in 2021 as compared to the number of deaths under Trump’s administration in 2020.

“Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden, than under you and more people took the vaccine this year,” Owens interjected. “So people are questioning how —”

But Trump wasn’t about to let Owens get him mixed into her anti-vax statements.

“The vaccine works. Some people aren’t taking it. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine, but it’s still their choice,” Trump said. “And if you take the vaccine you’re protected.”

Owens stirred the pot, but that response from Trump wasn’t what she expected him to serve up.

Trump’s comments came after he admitted to receiving his booster shot last week and getting booed by his supporters, The Independent reports. The former commander in chief did stand firm on his belief that the mask mandates should end.

“Forget about the mandates,” he said. “You look at the masks, where Fauci said the masks don’t mean anything. All of a sudden he becomes a radical mask-er.

“I don’t like to see the kids with masks on. They’re sitting in school, and they have a hard enough time sitting in school.”

Trump’s vaccine sentiments come as a surprise, considering he didn’t reveal his vaccine status until after leaving office. With many of his supporters being proud anti-vaxxers, many are wondering if their feelings about the vaccine will change now that Trump has changed his tune.