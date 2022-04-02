The Woman Named ‘Shay Johnson,’ Who Said She’s Tyre Sampson’s Cousin Is Not A Relative

The woman who identified herself as “Shay Johnson,” the cousin of Tyree Sampson, the 14-year-old Tyre Sampson from Missouri, who plunged to his death while riding the Free Fall Drop Tower at Orlando’s Icon Park with his football teammates, is not related to teen according to his family, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Orlando Sentinel uncovered “Johnson’s” true identity, her legal name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning, 32. She has paraded before the media giving interview on behalf of Sampson’s family, hugging well-wishers, signing petitions, and leading a vigil outside the Free Fall ride, WFTV-Channel 9 reports.

Lewishena Browning gave interviews, spoke at press conferences and marched with signs calling for justice for Tyre, who fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride last week. Now the teen’s family is warning that she’s not who she claimed to be. https://t.co/kZWbVXxtZg pic.twitter.com/SuIPtyWb6a — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) April 1, 2022

In one news interview, Browning wore sunglasses appearing distraught as she recounted the final moments leading up to the teenager attending the ride which is reportedly a fabrication.

Following tonights vigil for #TyreSampson, his cousin Shay described her last conversation she had with the 14 year old before his fall from the ICON Park ride. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hTpyR7sv5h — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) March 29, 2022

Tyre’s mother spoke with the Orange County Sheriff’s office and told detectives that “she does not know who Shay Johnson is,” said Michelle Guido, the sheriff’s spokesperson. The attorneys representing the family said that none of the family members claim to know Browning.

Browning’s employer, Flash Dancers, terminated her from the adult entertainment club once her deception was uncovered.

” I feel terrible about it,” said William Sierer in a phone interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

Sierer said while in his employ the Browning went by “Shay” when she worked in the club but Lewishena Browning is the name the establishment has on file.

Criminal records show that Browning has been arrested four times in Orange County on domestic violence charges and for driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

She is currently awaiting trial facing charges of felony arson and criminal mischief for setting a car on fire in August, based on court records, Orlando Sentinel reports.