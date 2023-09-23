Third Annual Creators Summit Is Coming To DC

This weekend in Washington, DC creators of color will gather for the third annual Creators Summit.

The yearly summit is hosted by Color Vision, an empowerment organization striving to improve fairness and equity in creative industries. The women-led platform provides support for women of color with training, mentorship and resources to gain access to equal opportunities in employment, business, and higher education.

Boasting a line-up of more than 40 speakers and support from household names like Uber, Capital One, the summit promises a day of inspiring panel discussions, insights on breaking into out-of-the-box industries, mastering branding and monetization Strategies and more.

One highly anticipated panel discussion will tackle new approaches to networking in the 2023 workspace, where many offices operate on a virtual or hybrid model.

“We know that 70% of all jobs are not published publicly, and 80% are filled through personal and professional contacts,” says Mia Hall, Color Vision founder. “So in a time when we’re seeing many changes in creative spaces from layoffs to months-long strikes in Hollywood, we want to equip women with best practices to grow their contact list with intention.”

To address this need, Hall and her team created the “Talk to Me Nice: The Art of Networking” panel session. Ahead of this summit, featured speakers preview their networking tips and philosophies.

Angel Gregorio, Founder, Spice Suite emphasizes the importance of first believing in yourself in the quest to form impactful relationships.

“Networking is ultimately about confidence. You have to have the audacity to step into rooms where you are amongst leaders. As a professional, it’s the path toward ascension.”

To learn more career gems like these, the Creators Summit takes place Saturday, September 23 at the Washington, DC Marriott Marquis. Register here.

