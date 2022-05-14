This 3-In-1 Charger Offers Both Style And Substance

Few things are more frustrating than losing power when your devices need it. Phones, smartwatches, and AirPods have become so ingrained in our day-to-day lives that it’s difficult to remember the time back when that wasn’t the case.

While these products have made lives far easier and more manageable than ever, all it takes is for one of them to run out of power to remind us just how vital they are in society.

Finding the ideal charger can sometimes be just as important as selecting the right cell phone or electronic device. Thanks to the Catch-All Tray Pod with 3-in-1 Smart Wireless Charger, it gives you one less thing to worry about. For a limited time, it’s available for just $49.99. That’s a savings of 64% from its MSRP ($139).

This 3-in-1 charging pad is a more-than-capable power supply. With dedicated charging areas for your smartphone, smartwatch, and AirPods, you can achieve more with less. It’s compatible with Apple devices and Qi-based Android devices. Its Qi-certified wireless charger ensures that you won’t need to plug it in every time you need a charge.

Automatic charging control protects your devices from being overcharged, and a no-slip grip keeps your devices safe from slipping off the charging surface.

While this device excels as a charging powerhouse, it’s larger than others in its space, making it ideal for holding other items such as your glasses, wallet, jewelry, and keys. It’s available in black or tan, and both colors sport a clean matte finish. Its stylish design-build makes it a nice addition to any table or nightstand.

This 3-in-1 charger not only excels as a power source. It doubles as an extra place to store other important items you want to keep close. Take advantage of this discount and purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.