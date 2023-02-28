This App Helped A Black Freelancer Go From Living Paycheck To Paycheck To Living The Dream

In this economy, most people are looking to make some extra cash. The beauty of living in a digital world is money is available by simply using your phone.

Just ask Alexander Samuel, who proves your bank account can expand if you put yourself out there. Like many others, Samuel told Business Insider he was living paycheck to paycheck in 2020 but was looking for a change. He stumbled across an app named TaskRabbit, an online platform that matches freelance workers with people who need help with everyday tasks. Samuel cashed in heavily by signing up with people looking for moving assistance. Soon, he noticed he was becoming more “financially stable.” “I was making enough — and more — to pay my bills and save over $10,000,” Samuel said. “I had never ever seen that type of money ever, nor could I believe it was really happening.”

In just two years, the 33-year-old has made over $100,000, all while only working 10 to 30 hours a week.

With corporations making headlines with significant layoffs, people are looking for the next best thing. Forbes reported 30 ways people are gaining financial freedom with side gigs over their regular 9-to-5s. Rita Ting-Hopper is a lawyer who founded Festi, a startup that helps people monetize their talents. The ideas have helped users earn more than $30,000. “We’ve learned that following your passion can lead to self-employment instead of unemployment,” Ting-Hopper says.

The freelance market is on fire right now. Results from an Upwork survey claim freelancing went up to 39% from 36% in 2021. Forty-six percent of millennials and 43% of Gen Z say they have freelanced.

The Bronx-based freelancer admits that freelancing with Taskrabbit can be physically taxing, but the reward is worth it. He gives one piece of advice: customer service comes first. “Always go above and beyond for a client,” Samuel said. “It separates you from the rest.” Some other popular forms of income include becoming a virtual assistant, taking surveys, doing online tutoring, and more.