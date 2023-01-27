This Flashlight-Fitted Umbrella Offers Widespread Protection

Few places around the country are spared from the elements this time of year. Even if you’re fortunate enough to live in an area that is shielded from the ice and snow storms that accompany the season, chances are you’re vulnerable to frequent thunderstorms and rain showers. The only thing worse about having to withstand bad weather is having to do so without appropriate protection.

With the RainTorch Umbrella with Pivoting Head Flashlight, you won’t have to worry about getting caught off-guard again. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 40% from its original MSRP ($49.99). This is a special deal as a part of our Winter Preparedness Sale, bringing deals on helpful products for this time of year to you.

This umbrella is made effective because of its FiberCage™ frame, which uses fiberglass and metal materials that are constructed to withstand high-speed winds and protect against battering rain. The panels are made of windproof 180T pongee fabric. The ABS soft-touch durable plastic handle is ergonomic. It clocks in at less than a pound, and its dimensions range when closed span 13.19″ x 1.97″.

This umbrella does more than offer protection against the elements. It’s fitted with an LED pivoting flashlight. It’s a great safety feature that provides a wide range of motion to shed light on the road or the sidewalk. The feature is also great when fumbling to locate door handles on rainy nights.

Users have rated it an average of five-out-of-five stars. “Great product and great price. Perfect for the rainy season ahead. The LED light is a perfect touch,” writes verified purchaser David Win.

With such premium materials, you won’t have to worry about purchasing a new umbrella any time soon. Few things are predictable, but one of the few constants is that you can be sure that the time you need an umbrella is the time you won’t have one. Purchase this high-quality umbrella today for superior protection.

Prices subject to change.