This New Year Navigate The Stock Market with Confidence with Tykr Stock Screener

There’s no such thing as going too far when exploring options to secure financial freedom.

Savings accounts and 401Ks are tried-and-true methods, but the more diversity one has in their portfolio, the better their chances are to reach that goal of financial freedom realistically. The stock market has always been an available source, but it isn’t the most straightforward system to navigate.

That’s when Tykr steps in. It’s an all-in-one stock screener and educational platform that helps manage your investments. While Tykr doesn’t directly recommend specific stocks from which to choose, it is exceptional because it analyzes myriad stocks, alerting you to which ones it suggests you sell or buy.

Start the new year on the right financial footing with a lifetime subscription to Tykr. For a limited time, you can purchase Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan for $119. That’s a savings of 86% from its original MSPR ($900), and lasts until 1/9/23 11:59PM Pacific time.

Tykr takes the guesswork out of investing so that you can confidently enter the arena as you build your portfolio for now and in the future. It offers a user-friendly interface that can be accessed via desktop and laptop or mobile devices.

Tykr analyzes more than 30,000 U.S. and international stocks. It then makes its determinations with three metrics. First, it provides a summary with three categories: on sale (potential buy), watch (potential sell) and overpriced (potential sell). Then it gives a score up to 20, depending on the safety of the investment. Finally, users are able to see the increase in their returns in the market. Open-source calculations are used in Tykr’s analysis.

Tykr is currently rated 4.9 stars on Trustpilot, and it’s received another 4.9-star rating on AppSumo.

“It’s a great double-check on stocks I consider buying. If I like it from other research, I can do a quick check on Tyke to see its characteristics and summary evaluation. A real bargain for a lifetime subscription at the price I bought it,” writes verified purchaser Thomas Johnston.

The stock market never sleeps. Tap into its potential today by purchasing Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan.

Prices subject to change.