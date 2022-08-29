This One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Deal For $15 Ends Soon

Not many stores have recreated the shopping experience as significantly as Sam’s Club.

Created in 1983, Sam’s Club’s imprint has grown to include 600 warehouses in more than 40 states. The bulk, wholesale retailer’s money-saving deals and collaboration with other companies have brought the company more than 47 million members as it’s experienced record growth recently.

And now, you can purchase a one-year Sam's Club membership for only $14.99, a savings of 72% from its MSRP ($55). Also included with your purchase of this deal is a Sam's Club E-Gift card of $10 value.

Sam’s Club members are entitled to a host of benefits that accompany holding a valid membership card. For starters, members receive instant savings on already-heavily discounted items. Members are also given a complimentary membership for someone in their family.

Member-exclusive prices on fuel at select locations are just another benefit. Access to Sam’s Club’s tire and battery centers also comes with membership. Have your vehicle serviced with free flat tire repair, battery testing and wiper blade installation while you shop.

Holders of the Sam’s Club Mastercard can earn Sam’s Cash on Sam’s Club purchases and up to 1% cash back at the store.

You don’t even have to enter a physical location to seize the benefits. Curbside pick is available for just $4. All you have to do is pay, order, and park, and a Sam’s Club associate will load your items into your vehicle for you.

Membership benefits aren’t exclusive to in-store or online items.

Unlock low prices on hotels, rental cars, live attractions, movies, and more.

More than 1,200 have purchased this deal, and collectively rated it 5 stars.

“Great value! With the crazy economy and inflation, I look forward to numerous savings at this store,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Christina F.

With high inflation rates, any opportunity to save money and preserve finances is attractive.

