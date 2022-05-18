This Puzzle is the Gift That Could Keep Giving

Many people have found themselves spending more time at home lately and looking for fun activities to occupy their time. Or, maybe, they’re just looking for a fun family night activity.

For those who like to solve jigsaw puzzles and also like to win money, MSCHF now is combining the best of both worlds with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. For a limited time, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is available for just $30.

Not only is this puzzle challenging and fun, but the best part of The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is that everyone is a winner. So, how does it work? All you have to do is buy this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and enter for a chance to win up to $1 million. Winnings are between $1 dollar and $1 million, so nobody can lose. However, while MSCHF is bringing a ton of these puzzles to market, only two of them will contain $1 million.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is safe for people ages 3 and up, so the whole family can join in on the fun. To be eligible to win, you must be 18 or older. Don’t worry, though, if you’re not over 18 you can still buy the puzzle and have your parents or anyone over 18 accept the prize money for you.

Once you submit your entry, you will be paid within 1-4 days via a digital check. The digital check will be sent to the email address you ordered, and it can be printed or deposited directly from the internet using your mobile banking app. You may also opt to have a printed check mailed to you. Delivery takes one to two weeks.

Consider this the present that has the potential to keep giving. Not only can you and your family have fun putting it together, but the added incentive of the chance to win a good amount of money is an added bonus. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.