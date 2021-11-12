This Refurbished MacBook Air Makes A Great Personal Purchase Or Gift

Buying a new Apple laptop can be an overwhelming endeavor. With so many different models to choose from, choosing where to even begin to start can be a daunting task. The high price tag that most Apple models carry can also deter even the most ardent Apple supporters.

This refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3 is available for just $645.88, meaning you’re not only getting one of the most popular Apple laptop models on the market, but you’re getting it for just a fraction of its MSPR.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current laptop situation or if you’re looking for holiday gift ideas, this MacBook Air is just what you need.

Powered by a 5th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 1.8GHz processor, this laptop is able to handle most tasks thrown its way. When needed, its Turbo Boost 2.0 kicks in to give it an extra processing push. It also comes with 128GB of storage for whatever files, photos, or videos you wish to save. The benefits aren’t just limited to this laptop’s internals.

Enjoy top-notch, high-resolution browsing or video-watching on its 1440×900 native resolution 13.3-inch screen. Powered by an Intel® HD Graphics 6000 graphics card, it can quickly render high-quality images and smoothly stream videos without consuming too much power. With Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi capabilities, you’ll be able to use this laptop virtually anywhere. It also has two USB 3.0 ports, and a “Thunderbolt” 2 port, that allows you to connect it with your other devices.

This MacBook Air ships with the macOS Sierra operating system, and it comes with a “good” condition rating, meaning, “It may have some signs of use including scuffs or nick, overall good cosmetic condition.”

Weighing only 2.96 pounds, it’s only of the lightest laptops on the market, meaning you tote it around with you without having to worry about it being too much of a burden. If you’re looking for a new laptop or want to purchase one for a gift, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

Buy it today at its limited-time price of $645.88.

Prices subject to change.