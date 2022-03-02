This 'The Bachelor" Contestant Says She Dropped Over $4000 On Wardrobe For One Night

From Yale Law to The Bachelor mansion, 24-year-old Daria Rose says she spent over $4,000 for one night of fame on season 26 of The Bachelor dating show—and she went home the first night there!

On a journey to find love, Rose was among a group of other love-struck contestants to get a shot with Clayton Echard. The bachelor, best known for his appearances as a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette, sent the young woman packing the first night, despite her efforts to dress the part.

In a TikTok video, the third-year law school student broke down the costly wardrobe pieces she never got to wear after she was eliminated from the show.

“Financial transparency,” Rose captioned the video, including hashtags #TheBachelor and #WhatISpent.

Rose’s introduction of the video noted that contestants were required to pay their own way on the show, which shocked many of her followers.

One follower commented, “no WAY they make you pay for your clothes AND makeup.”

“The audacity to send u home before we saw these iconic dresses,” another said.

Some of her other followers even suggested that she should have opted for cheaper clothing options such as Shein. In response to one of her followers, Rose explained that it “was important to me that my fashion choices highlighted a diverse group of designers,” as per Insider.

Rose stunned in a $200 blue Sandra gown by Dress the Population during her grand entrance, which she purchased from Lord & Taylor. She completed the garment with $400 white lace-up heels by Black designer Kendall Miles.

The rest of her wardrobe, which was recommended to pack for full six weeks, included:

Red illegal halter gown from Revolve: $220

Pink Elle Woods-inspired pantsuit from Revolve: $400

Emerald-green mermaid-cut gown from Alamour the Label: $420

Hot-pink Reno dress from Abyss by Abby: $350

Red off-the-shoulder Allure gown from Revolve: $320

Light-pink gown from Black-owned brand Lionne Clothing: $312.

Additionally, she spent another $800 on miscellaneous tops, jeans, athleisure, and pajamas.

To pair with her dazzling wardrobe choices, Rose spent about $600 on her hair and packed a month’s supply of makeup supplies. This totaled to over $400.

Nars foundation: $50

Tarte concealer: $30

Kat Von D eyeliner: $23

Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencils: $23 each

Charlotte Tilbury blush: $40

Beauty Blender sponges: $20 each

Laura Mercier setting powder: $40

Pat McGrath eyeshadow palettes: $125 each

Huda Beauty highlighter: $35

Fenty Beauty lip glosses: $20 each

“The amount each “Bachelor” contestant spends probably varies a lot, but I’m not letting my investments go to waste. I’ll still make good use of the beauty products, and I plan on repurposing or donating the dazzling gowns,” Rose told Insider.