This Two-Item Bundle Is A Dual-Threat And Is On Sale For An Extra 20% Off

This time of the year, there are fewer things more exciting than finding a high-value entertainment or technology deal. If you’re one of the many people looking for the next best one, then look no further.

For a limited time, you can purchase this one-two punch of a MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions for the low price of $143.20 as part of our second Cyber Week sale with coupon code CYBER20. Without this deal, users have to shell out $1,995 — that’s a savings of more than 90%.

The crown jewel of this bundle is a lifetime subscription to the MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service. Unlike others in its space, MagellanTV offers a hard-hitting, thought-provoking documentary collection that’s deeper and broader than any other streaming service for your viewing pleasure.

Whether you’re looking to learn about war, ancient history, science and technology, crime, or culture, MagellanTV has all you could want and more. More than 3,000 high-quality movies and series from the world’s leading filmmakers are included in MagellanTV’s library.

You won’t have to worry about advertisements interrupting any of your viewing sessions, either. MagellanTV currently has a rating of 4.7 stars on the App Store, and 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. Plus, PCMag rates MagellanTV 4 stars.

Entertainment isn’t the only thing this bundle offers. As cybersecurity becomes even more relevant, it’s imperative to have sufficient protection for your online browsing sessions. A lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited is included with your purchase of this deal.

VPN reliably protects all of your data on any public WiFi domain, and it’s available for access nearly anywhere around the globe. Its far-reaching battery of servers allows for better browsing experiences, and users can enjoy unlimited traffic and connection speeds.

“From its simple interface to its genuinely practical features, VPN Unlimited has plenty to recommend it,” writes Tech.Co in its review of VPN Unlimited.

Take advantage of this two-item bundle today for $143.20 with code CYBER20.

Prices subject to change.