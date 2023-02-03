Update: Three Bodies in Abandoned Building Believed to be Missing Detroit Rappers

Three bodies discovered Thursday in an abandoned apartment building near Detroit in nearby Highland Park that may be the three Michigan rappers who disappeared after last month.

According to NBC News, the bodies have not been identified but are believed to be Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens, who traveled to Detroit to perform at a show that was canceled. The three have not been heard from since.

Kelly reportedly left his home in Oscoda, Michigan, on January 21 at approximately 11 a.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

As part of an investigation, Michigan State Police officers entered an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, about 6 miles northwest of Detroit. The police department sent out a Tweet on Thursday.

Happening Now:

Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/napJZklthP — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 2, 2023

The police department posted additional information regarding the investigation in follow-up Tweets. There were several victims discovered who had not been identified. Police were in the process of obtaining search warrants to continue the investigation.

Several hours later, an update stated that forensic scientists from Michigan State Police’s lab had entered the building to gather evidence, but its progress was slow due to the building’s poor condition and rat infestation.



First Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said the victims could not be identified and were taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. Autopsies will be performed and it may take up to 48 hours to produce a positive ID.

Homicide Investigation Update:

2/3/2023 pic.twitter.com/TbFS7QUHRC — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 3, 2023

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Thursday that a 15-year-old was apprehended last week because he was in possession of Kelly’s Chevrolet Equinox. Authorities believe that if these bodies are the missing men, they weren’t killed in the retrieved vehicle.

“There was no blood or anything of a nature that would lead us to believe they were either transported or murdered in that particular vehicle,” Dwyer said.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Kelly arrived at Detroit around 5 p.m. and called his family members to let them know that the performance had been canceled.

On the way to the show, Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, said her son picked up the other two men before the concert.