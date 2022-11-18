Tia Mowry Credits ‘Self-Love’ As Reason for Filing For Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is opening up after announcing her divorce from Cory Hardrict last month and the TV star is crediting “self-love” as the reason why she made the filing.

The Sister Sister star appeared on the Today show on Wednesday where she spoke candidly about the “awakening” she had ahead of filing to divorce her husband of 14 years.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” Mowry said.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”

Mowry, who shares two children with Hardrict, elaborated on her self-love journey and how it led her to call it quits after 14 years of marriage.

“When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening,” she said.

“And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it,”

The Game alum credited therapy and the loss of relatives for motivating her to come to the life-changing decision.

“It was all of that together that gave me that ‘aha’ moment,” she said.

Despite the divorce. Mowry still sees their 14-year marriage as a “success” and describes their breakup as a “celebration.”

“I look at it as, like, a curriculum,” Mowry explained. “You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating, and I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children.”

She continued.

“It’s not about staying in something because however long you are in that situation that equals success. It’s about really, again, are you happy? Because life is really short.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)



Mowry announced her divorce through a heartfelt Instagram post on October 4. The former couple shares their son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.