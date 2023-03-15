Tia Mowry Reflects On Divorce From Cory Hardrict: ‘I’ve Always Been Next to Someone’

It’s been five months since Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict announced their divorce. Now, for the first time in her life, Mowry is living on her own.

The single mother of two is adjusting to life post-divorce from Hardrict. The pair had been married for 14 years before deciding to call it quits last October.

After years of marriage and a lifelong career of being a famous identical twin sister, the 4U By Tia CEO is finally moving at the beat of her own drum.

“I’ve always been next to someone,” she told E! News.

“I’ve always had my sister [Tamera Mowry-Housley], side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I’ve ever been by myself.”

Now with no man or twin by her side all the time, Mowry has a new outlook on life. “I’m just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive,” she said. “Life is short, so just focus on the positive.”

Just on the heels of announcing her divorce, Mowry shared her own breakup advice for anyone going through a similar situation.

“I would say just love yourself,” she said. “Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself.”

When the divorce was announced, Mowry opened up about how she was dealing with the major life change.

“All about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy, and really continuing to work on myself and grow,” Mowry told People. “I always say, ‘Chase the joy.’

“I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I’ve realized that life is beautiful, it’s amazing, it’s a gift, but it’s also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy,” she continued. “That’s really important.”