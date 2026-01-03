News by Kandiss Edwards Revisiting the 90s: Tichina Arnold Pushes Back At Ari Lennox’s Critique Around Colorism And ‘Martin’ Arnolds comments were made in response to Lennox’s public statements that watching Martin resurfaced feelings about colorism and jokes directed at darker-skinned women.







Actor Tichina Arnold has pushed back against recent claims by singer Ari Lennox that the sitcom Martin promoted colorism.

Arnold addressed the issue in remarks circulating online from her appearance on Deon Cole’s YouTube series Funny Knowing You. In the clip, Arnold said Pam was “never written around skin tone.” She explained that the role was initially conceived for “a heavier-set actress,” and that the writers had to adjust once she was cast.

The comedic actress says the Pamela James character was not written around skin tone, and that many of the jokes viewers remember were never scripted in the first place.

“So, this is a little backstory. Pam was originally for a heavy-set girl. So, all the jokes in my audition were fat jokes. So, I’m literally auditioning, saying fat like with fat jokes, right? They ended up changing it when I got the role.”

Arnold said many of the jokes that later became associated with Pam were born organically on set rather than in the writers’ room. As cast members frequently roasted and joked with one another off camera, the chemistry felt natural. The ease between actors and the hilarity of their roast sessions led writers later to incorporate some of those moments and jokes into the show.

“On that set, all the funny really happened when those cameras weren’t rolling. When I told you we were cold, it was bad. Like the way we used to crack. I used to be around a lot of gay men as well. So, my reads and my cracks were quick. It was bad. And it was vicious,” she said.

Her comments were in response to Lennox’s public statements that watching Martin resurfaced feelings about colorism and jokes directed at darker-skinned women.

Arnold also suggested that personal experiences beyond the series itself may shape viewers’ reactions to the show. Arnold said if Lennox felt hurt watching Martin, she might want to reflect on “the messages she received from her family and friends during that time,” rather than placing the full weight of those feelings on Martin.

Lennox, a Grammy-winning R&B singer, previously spoke about colorism in Black media during podcast interviews and on social media. She cited Martin as one example that affected her as a viewer.

Martin, which aired on Fox from 1992 to 1997, has often been praised for centering Black humor and culture while also facing retrospective criticism over some of its jokes. Arnold played Pamela James across all five seasons of the show.

Martin Lawrence has said in past interviews that the character’s confidence and refusal to be diminished were central to her portrayal, even when jokes landed harshly.

