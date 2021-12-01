After Dating for a Year, Tiffany Haddish And Common’s Relationship is Reportedly Over

The expiration date of one celebrity couple has reportedly been made official.

According to People, the loving relationship between comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish and rapper and actor Common has been declared over according to a source who is familiar with the situation.

There was no immediate response from representatives of both celebrities. From the source, it wasn’t based on infidelity or other issues that may spell doom for a celebrity couple. It’s simply that the two of them were just too busy.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source says.