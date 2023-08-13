Tiffany Haddish To Release Homeless Dating Show

Tiffany Haddish has entertainment headlines commenting on homelessness and the daily realities of still finding love while in the situation. The actress, comic and producer is set to release a new documentary focusing on the lives of successful women who also happen to be dating homeless men.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, conducted before the strike, Haddish revealed why this particular conversation is so dear to her heart.

“I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don’t think should be there,” shared the comedian. As she struggled to make her way into the industry, Haddish slept in her car while performing at comedy shows to make a name for herself. Although Haddish is a success story now, her upbringing was also challenging, having spent a few years in foster care during her youth. To deal with her trauma, Haddish used comedy as an outlet.

Currently still in its early production stages, the “Girls Trip” actress hopes that the homeless dating show will shine a light on how all people “deserve” to be loved.

“Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them — not necessarily carrying them all the way,” explained the entertainer. “It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone.”

Haddish’s development deal with Hearst Media Production Group through her company She Ready productions will create two nonscripted programs. Including the documentary on love and homelessness, the other will focus on Elliott Connie, a psychotherapist and author, in a show with a premise yet to be revealed.

While Haddish is currently a star in Disney’s latest adaption of “Haunted Mansion,” the 43-year-old is standing in solidarity with fellow actors amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, prohibiting her to promote the film or speak further about upcoming projects.