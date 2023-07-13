Homeless To Hollywood: Tiffany Haddish Crashed Weddings For Food Before Her Big Break

Desperate times called for desperate measures, including crashing weddings, for comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

According to People, Haddish used to make speeches at weddings when she was homeless and without food.

The claim to fame in Hollywood can be uncertain. Not everyone makes it; many actors and actresses have spoken about experiencing homelessness before hitting it big. Haddish knew what it was like to be homeless and hungry long before she started cashing checks.

The comedian said she spoke at weddings for the free food and beverages before her break on the big screen. The Independent reported Haddish reflected on being homeless via Instagram. According to the outlet, she said, “I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She [herself] was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt.”

Haddish told People in an interview, “I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,'” according to People.

If you thought Haddish was crashing the weddings of people she knew, think again. The actress, who played Dina in Girls Trip, said she used to crash strangers’ weddings. People reported Haddish said, “I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech, and didn’t know anybody there.” Always the jokester, Haddish added, “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?'”

The comedian is proud of how far she has come since being homeless. According to The Independent, she said, “Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish, I Love and Approve of you, and most of all, God does too. You are perfect enough for both of us right now and always.”

Haddish is looking at matrimonial ceremonies differently these days. She plays a detective who investigates the death of a groom in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, which airs on Wednesday nights.