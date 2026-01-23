Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards TikTok Courtroom Creators Booted From Brenay Kennard Cyberstalking Case Participants who had intended to document the hearing said they respected courtroom rules and were disappointed.







A North Carolina judge has barred social media influencers from a courtroom hearing in the high-interest legal case involving TikTok creator Brenay Kennard, who was found liable in an “alienation of affection case” after spectators livestreamed parts of the proceedings.

Kennard was in court for a “contempt of court” hearing as a result of the content creator ignoring orders to stay away from her partner’s children. The judge’s ruling followed concerns that online coverage by content creators was disrupting the administration of justice.

The hearing that drew influence-seeking spectators took place on Jan. 15, when several online creators traveled from across the country to Durham. Many TikTok self-appointed court reporters gathered outside and inside the courthouse hallways to share updates with their audiences in real time. The judge subsequently ordered influencers and spectators removed from the courtroom and warned that anyone livestreaming proceedings would be held in contempt of court.

One such attendee and TikTok creator, who identified herself as “Feather Crown Press,” reacted to the ruling in a post on the platform.

“We got booted from the courtroom, y’all, and I wish I was exaggerating.”

Feather Crown Press’s first-hand account relayed the moments leading up to the ban. After moving through multiple motions to dismiss and discussing jurisdiction, the judge went to chambers, where he learned the hearing was being livestreamed. Upon his return to the bench, he asked the offending party to identify themselves. No one claimed responsibility for the action.

“He said, ‘If no one is going to fess up, I’m going to clear the courtroom,'” Feather Crown Press said.

Participants who had intended to document the hearing said they respected courtroom rules and were surprised by the ban. Kennard’s continued posting of content about her legal situation, including public appearances on Dr. Phil after her initial verdict, has drawn additional scrutiny from Akira Montague’s representatives. The attorney for Montague stated that such posts further harm the victim and her children.

The judge continued the hearing until Feb. 10, 2026, with plans to resume considering procedural and compliance issues.

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok Creator Brenay Kennard Sued $3.5M In Alienation Of Affection; Lawsuit