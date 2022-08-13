 This TikToker's Impression of Denzel Washington Performing Beyonce's Hit 'Break My Soul' Is On Point

Left: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 26: Denzel Washington attends the 2022 Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Salute to Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Right: (Screenshot/TikTok/Christian King)

Celebrity impersonator Christian King has the uncanny ability to mimic the tonality and variations of Denzel Washington‘s speech pattern.

His expert pauses and dramatic deep breaths between each syllable made fans of his work howl with glee because of how he embodied Washington’s presence. King combined his Denzel imitation with Beyonce‘s breakout hit “Break My Soul” by reciting the song’s lyrics in a monologue.

Once Twitter caught whiff of the King’s parody, the video quickly went viral.  Check out some of the responses below.

 

Another Twitter user marveled at King’s attention to detail.

 

 

King’s performance though comical was very nuanced and could easily be performed by veteran actress Viola Davis which one commentator pointed out.

 

One user observed that King had the opportunity to insert Washington’s catchphrases which would have been the cherry on an otherwise perfect comedic set.

“Only thing missing was a ‘My man’ or ‘My n***a’ depending on the rating of the movie,” they tweeted.

King took over social media when he did an impersonation of Washington after the infamous Oscar slap where Academy Award winner Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a tasteless joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Yolanda Baruch is a freelance writer who has written for Blavity, YV-Media, The Grio, EURweb, Madamenoire, and Mic. Yolanda covers faith-based films, television, culture, wellness, entrepreneurship, and news.

