This TikToker’s Impression of Denzel Washington Performing Beyonce’s Hit ‘Break My Soul’ Is On Point

Celebrity impersonator Christian King has the uncanny ability to mimic the tonality and variations of Denzel Washington‘s speech pattern.

His expert pauses and dramatic deep breaths between each syllable made fans of his work howl with glee because of how he embodied Washington’s presence. King combined his Denzel imitation with Beyonce‘s breakout hit “Break My Soul” by reciting the song’s lyrics in a monologue.

Once Twitter caught whiff of the King’s parody, the video quickly went viral. Check out some of the responses below.

Another Twitter user marveled at King’s attention to detail.

THE LIP QUIVER!!! HE GOT IT pic.twitter.com/OjHc7Z1z2S — ✨l’M THAT GIRL✨ (@andreawlsn) August 10, 2022

Not an impression – it’s much deeper, it’s artistic interpretation — Jonathan Field🟣 (@sparkyards) August 10, 2022

King’s performance though comical was very nuanced and could easily be performed by veteran actress Viola Davis which one commentator pointed out.

I can also hear Viola Davis saying this in a movie or as an award acceptance speech.. — r. (@HesCockky) August 9, 2022

One user observed that King had the opportunity to insert Washington’s catchphrases which would have been the cherry on an otherwise perfect comedic set.

“Only thing missing was a ‘My man’ or ‘My n***a’ depending on the rating of the movie,” they tweeted.

Only thing missing was a “My man” or “My nigga” depending on the rating of the movie. 😅 — “…WORD!” (@jeromesaysword) August 10, 2022

King took over social media when he did an impersonation of Washington after the infamous Oscar slap where Academy Award winner Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a tasteless joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.