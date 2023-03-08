TikToker Wanted! Rental Company Ready to Pay $10K A Month for Content Creator

One lucky content creator is about to collect a pretty penny.

Rental platform Blueground, is in search of a resident TikTok creator to join its prop-tech company that launched almost a decade ago.

According to Fortune, the company is prepared to pay the chosen creator $10,000 a month for the role, which includes a $7,500 travel budget to visit its 9,500 fully-furnished properties across the world.

“Our hope and expectation for this role is that the resident will create content that will bring personality to the brand and humanize the company for those that aren’t as familiar with Blueground,” the company’s chief marketing officer, Yorgos Kleivokiotis, said.

“We understand a successful TikTok account is more than just posting a quick video in a great location, so we’re searching for a creator to define a content strategy and bring a level of authenticity that can’t be reached with one-off partnerships,” Kleivokiotis added.

The resident TikTok creator will be a part of the brand’s social media team, which means they must have an understanding of social media trends, video editing skills, and a passion for pop culture. The role will consist of creating 15 to 20 engaging TikToks per month, acting as the face of the brand, and showcasing the company’s properties.

Reportedly, Blueground is worth $750 million and has a staff of 700. In its brief history, the company has accommodated over 32,000 guests. In 2021, the company raised $140 million in equity funding from investors.

New year…1,032 new Blueground apartments! 🎉 All added in the past three months. Here are a few of our latest favorites – sign up for our email club at https://t.co/xzSLaR6PC9 for more news on new apartments & offerings. #FeelAtHomeFreeToRoam pic.twitter.com/s6U4Atg5JD — Blueground (@theblueground) January 31, 2023

Currently, the role is for a three-month duration with potential for an extended contract.

Applications for the role close on April 6. Duties are set to start on May 1.

Submissions can be completed through Blueground’s careers page. Interested applicants must include a video explaining how they fit the job, their credentials, links to social media handles, top-performing content, and examples of destinations they would like to explore.