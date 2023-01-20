Time for Change: ‘TIME’ Names Black Woman as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

Reaching its centennial year, this brand believed it was “Time” for an upgrade to the team.

On Jan. 9, TIME selected Sadé Muhammad as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to focus on impact, market strategy, and driving business growth.

According to TIME, Muhammad is the first CMO since the brand became an independent company in 2018 under the ownership of Co-Chairs, Lynne and Marc Benioff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sadé, who has a proven track record of innovation, revenue generation, and building trust with audiences,” said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley. “As TIME enters a pivotal moment in its 100-year history, Sadé’s background as a marketer, trained journalist, and change-maker makes her the perfect person to lead TIME as our Chief Marketing Officer.”

Muhammad’s role will focus on accelerating the TIME brand as she oversees integrated marketing, customer success, branded content, and communications. As CMO, she will also supervise TIME’s newest division that focuses on impact.

“My passion is harnessing the power of authentic brands to get audiences to listen and, in turn, unlock their unique power to affect change,” Muhammad said.

“TIME is one of the world’s most trusted storytellers and I am thrilled to bring our partners’ stories to life with imaginative ideas to inspire a smarter, better marketplace,” she added.

With over a decade of experience in marketing and advertising, Muhammad came to TIME following her position with Forbes, where she founded its award-winning B2B ad business, the brand’s Representation & Inclusion Practice. Muhammad used her position to motivate partners to implement diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as part of their company’s growth strategy. The Practice called for Muhammad to lead all business development, sales and marketing strategy, client relations, and execution of sponsorships.

Muhammad studied Magazine Journalism at Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She received a honor as one of the International News Media Association’s 30 Under 30 for Achievement in Advertising. Muhammad got her career started as part of the NBC Page Program.