TIME Recognizes These Black Women As 2023 Women of the Year List

These Black women are model figures.

TIME recently announced its 2023 Women of the Year, a list of extraordinary leaders working toward creating a better future for women across generations, communities, and borders.

“Our annual Women of the Year list examines the most uplifting form of influence by spotlighting leaders who are using their voices to fight for a more equal world,” the magazine’s Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman wrote in a statement. “The 12 women featured on this year’s list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts. Many of them have faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change.”

This year’s honorees include four inspirational Black women who have used their platforms to advocate for change and to empower women.

Angela Bassett

“The extraordinary thing about being a part of history is that through your accomplishments, you represent the intention and action towards change and the march towards a brighter, more equitable and inclusive future,” Bassett wrote on Instagram about the honor.

Bassett has used her roles to show women that “it’s OK not to be everything to everyone all the time.”

The iconic actress recently won Entertainer of the Year at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards.

Ramla Ali

The professional boxer, fashion model, and philanthropist launched Sisters Club to provide women with access to boxing lessons in 2018. Ali also works to destigmatize what it means to be a refugee.

“It’s an understatement to say that I feel privileged to have been officially named as one of the twelve TIME 2023 Women of the year. My goal remains the same as it’s ever been. To create more opportunities and raise awareness to those less fortunate in this world,” Ali wrote to her Instagram followers.

Anielle Franco

Franco is Brazil’s Racial Equality Minister. The leader unexpectedly entered the world of politics following the assassination of her sister.

“I lost the fear of making mistakes a bit after they killed my sister,” Franco said.

Quinta Brunson

“All people have the ability to be both powerful and fragile,” Brunson said. “Showing that helps to create more equality.”

Brunson has used her role in the popular series Abbott Elementary to help people find love within themselves and to extend grace to themselves and the people in their lives.