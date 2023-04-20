Tito Jackson Is Finally Getting In On This Cannabis Coin

There’s a new hotspot in Boston for cannabis lovers.

Former Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate, Tito Jackson, and his partners held an official grand opening for his cannabis dispensary, Apex Noire, on Saturday.

According to The Bay State Banner, the seven-story cannabis dispensary, located on State Street, marks the first Black-owned dispensary to open in downtown Boston and has become part of the small community of Black-owned businesses in the area.

“It’s been a long road,” CEO and founder Jackson said as he greeted customers who lined up along the block. “We thought we’d be open very quickly — it’s been three years. We are very, very proud.”

The full-service experiential cannabis dispensary expands on the the state’s Cannabis Control Commission’s efforts to amplify racial equity in Boston’s cannabis industry.

“We are an organization that was founded by someone who is from the community and we definitely value people who are from Boston, from the state of Massachusetts, and who might drive past a couple other dispensaries to come and have this experience,” Jackson said. “We are a bridge for all communities to the center of our city.”

The non-consumption ribbon-cutting was observed by investors, supporters, and local Boston officials. Guests enjoyed a block party, food trucks, and live music, followed by a private party on the rooftop of Jackson’s new spot. As Jackson prepares to launch a crowd-sourcing campaign, friends, family, and colleagues, including Jackson’s former campaign manager, Bill Stearns, and his wife Stephanie, have kicked off as investors of Apex Noire.

Jackson’s staff of 20 includes 80% people of color and 20% have a Massachusetts CORI record as a result of having some sort of involvement in the criminal justice system. Jackson boasts inclusivity as jobs are offered to people in communities that historically have been affected by the war on drugs. Minimum pay for employees at the dispensary is $17.50 per hour, and free financial literacy classes are offered to staff.

Cannabis Control Commissioner Ava Callender Concepcion commended Jackson’s efforts to be all-inclusive and bring together individuals with experience in the industry, prior to legalization.

Apex Noire is located near Faneuil Hall, a location that accumulates nearly 18 million visitors. Jackson’s dispensary is also licensed in Medford, where he will open a spot by the end of the year.