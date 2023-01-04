TLC’s Chilli Cites God’s ‘Perfect Timing’ After Confirming Romance With ‘Brotherly Love’ Actor

Chilli from the R&B group TLC is ringing in the New Year happily in love after confirming her romance with actor Matthew Lawrence.

On Tuesday, Chilli’s rep Christal Jordan confirmed the dating rumors surrounding the singer and Brotherly Love actor, People reported. The pair, who were both huge stars in the 90s, started dating just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday after they were photographed on a beach in Hawaii last August.

Lawrence spent the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in Atlanta with Chilli’s family and the new couple is ready to let the world know about their budding romance.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan said. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The rep’s confirmation comes after Chilli, real name Rozonda Thoms, and Lawrence made things Instagram official over the New Year weekend by posting a video sporting matching onesies and reenacting A-ha’s “Take on Me” music video.

“#newyearsshenanigans#onesiegang #wecute,” Chilli captioned the post.

After announcing their romance, Chilli posted a quote that touched on God’s “perfect timing.”

“God has perfect timing. Never early and never late,” the quote read. “It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.”

“Won’t HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️,” Chilli captioned the post.

Lawrence’s new relationship comes four months after he finalized his divorce from Dancing With the Stars dancer Cheryl Burke. They were married three years when Burke filed for divorce in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Chilli hasn’t been romantically linked to a fellow celebrity since dating Usher in the early 2000s. She shares her son Tron Austin with music producer Dallas Austin.