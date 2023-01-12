'Best Medicine': Al Roker Reveals His Children Gave Him 'Strength' During Health Scare

Al Roker can be characterized as the epitome of strength and courage following his health scare that left him hospitalized and unable to work.

Last November, the Today anchor was admitted to the hospital after suffering deep vein thrombosis related to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Cleveland Clinic describes the condition as a blood clot in deep veins. Most common cases are typically located in the “legs, thighs, and pelvis,” but they can appear in the “arm, brain, intestines, liver or kidney.”

The site states that the causes of deep vein thrombosis are various, including having an inherited genetic condition, obesity, limited mobility for an extended period, restricted blood flow in the deep vein, previously diagnosed with COVID-19. .

Those suffering from this condition can treat it with blood thinners, compression stockings, or surgery. In Roker’s case, who had blood clots in his legs and lungs, he had to undergo a surgical procedure. Shortly after his surgery, Roker was readmitted to the hospital due to complications. Since then, the 68-year-old has returned home and to work.

On Wednesday, Roker credited his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their blended family of three children, Courtney Roker, Leila Roker, and Nicolas Roker, on his excellent bill of health. During an episode of Today, Roker explained that when he was hospitalized, he didn’t know how bad his condition was or that his family was incredibly worried.

The weatherman described the little gestures 20-year-old Nicolas would do during his hospital stay.

While claiming that his children were his strength in that trying time in his life, Roker said, “Nick would walk by every 15 or 20 minutes and lean over, kiss me on the head and say, ‘I love you, Dad. I don’t know it’s it’s a guy thing, but as a dad, you just don’t want your kids to see you vulnerable. You’re supposed to be their strength. And in fact, they were my strength.”

Roker wrapped up the discussion by informing his co-workers that his family was the “best medicine” that helped him through the uncertainty.