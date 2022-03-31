Todd Bowles to Take Over As Newest Black NFL Head Coach Of Buccaneers

There’s another Black head coach in the NFL as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ sudden resignation has paved the way for Todd Bowles, a veteran coach, to take over.

On Wednesday evening, Arians informed his coaching staff and players about becoming the team’s senior football consultant. With this adjustment, the Buccaneers promoted Bowles, the team’s defensive coordinator, to replace Arians.

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” said Bowles, 58, in a written statement.

“Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come,” he continued. “As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”

In 2015, Bowles was hired as the head coach of the New York Jets. In his first season, he led the team to a 10-6 record, a 6-game upgrade from the previous season. Bowles left the Jets in 2018 with a 24-40 record. He’s been the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator since 2019.