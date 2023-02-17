 Tom Brady Blasted for Saying Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction Was 'Probably a Good Thing for the NFL'

Tom Brady Blasted for Saying Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction Was ‘Probably a Good Thing for the NFL’

Janet Jackson
(Image: Lifetime/screenshot)

Recently retired future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady didn’t wait too long to be out of the game to let his mouth get him in trouble.

The former football player commented on Janet Jackson‘s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” the Control singer suffered during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. He stated, “it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it.” The backlash was immediate as people had to remind him that a career was thwarted because of the incident.

According to Page Six, on a recent podcast on XM Radio, Let’s Go which features the former quarterback with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the conversation centered on the recent halftime performance by Rihanna.

He goes on to state that the publicity from Jackson’s performance with Justin Timberlake in the 2004 Super Bowl which his team, the New England Patriots won was a good thing for the professional league.

“I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it. It was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.

“Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so who knows?”

Well, Tom, why don’t you ask Janet?

The backlash was immediate as Twitter users attacked the idiocy of the statement Brady made.

Although it took nearly 20 years, Timberlake apologized to Jackson as well as Britney Spears two years ago.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women, and I know I failed,” he stated.

