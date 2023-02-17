Tom Brady Blasted for Saying Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction Was ‘Probably a Good Thing for the NFL’

Recently retired future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady didn’t wait too long to be out of the game to let his mouth get him in trouble.

The former football player commented on Janet Jackson‘s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” the Control singer suffered during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. He stated, “it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it.” The backlash was immediate as people had to remind him that a career was thwarted because of the incident.

According to Page Six, on a recent podcast on XM Radio, Let’s Go which features the former quarterback with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the conversation centered on the recent halftime performance by Rihanna.

He goes on to state that the publicity from Jackson’s performance with Justin Timberlake in the 2004 Super Bowl which his team, the New England Patriots won was a good thing for the professional league.

“I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it. It was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.

“Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so who knows?”

Well, Tom, why don’t you ask Janet?

The backlash was immediate as Twitter users attacked the idiocy of the statement Brady made.

Tom Brady’s comment on Janet Jackson’s mishap helping the NFL makes me understand why his wife really left his ass. — Big Malcolm dont forget the X (@PlatonicDialog) February 15, 2023

So a black woman’s career and reputation is damaged and she was taunted for a number of years by the mainstream media but you know what, it was good for the NFL?!

Clearly too many knocks to his head. https://t.co/TFLWVABU2m — grandt (@notgrandt95) February 15, 2023

Janet Jackson faced public humiliation and outright misogynoir resulting in her getting blacklisted by the former CEO of CBS, but Tom Brady thinks all of that was ok because all publicity is good publicity. Sick. https://t.co/1kcerS34Wc — . (@MJFINESSELOVER) February 14, 2023

Tom Brady making those comments on Janet Jackson but yet is so ignorant to the point that he can’t even understand that she was blackballed, shoved away from the spotlight and slutshamed for it for years even while being Micheal Jackson’s little sister. sir bffr. — material gurl (@nopeaceallowed) February 15, 2023

Although it took nearly 20 years, Timberlake apologized to Jackson as well as Britney Spears two years ago.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women, and I know I failed,” he stated.