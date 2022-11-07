Toolify Simplifies The Web-Searching Process

Since its creation in the 1960s, APC (a programming language) has revolutionized the web for the better. It has simplified internet use by making eliminating the need to scour the World Wide Web when looking for tools.

Toolify™ has harnessed APC to create the ultimate web tools program that has gained the company a loyal following over the year. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Toolify™ Handy Webtools for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 95% off its MSRP ($719).

Toolify™ gives you access to more than 120 tools at a single glance. Thus eliminating the need to turn to the web for them. It also keeps you safe from those dodgy and phishing websites and scams you would typically encounter during those searches.

This software comes with a complete set of text tools that allow you to change text case, create dummy text, and count words, among other tasks. There’s also a random word generator, a case convertor and a Lorem Ipsum Generator.

The image editing feature brings all essentials for image editing to one place. Users will be able to create a favicon, and compress or change the size of images with just one click.

Those who routinely find themselves in search of an online calculator will find great value in Toolify™‘s offerings. Compute age, percentages, averages, sales tax and margins among other uses. The unit converter tool covers length, area, weight, volume, temperature and other metrics.

This product can be used on any computer that has a modern web browser. Updates along with robust customer service are offered for the life of your product.

This web tools program has just about everything you need to make your search efforts simple and user-friendly. Toolify™ does just that with its Handy Webtools program. Purchase it today while it’s still available at this low price.

Prices subject to change.