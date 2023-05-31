Tori Brixx Shares The Blueprint To Success With Millennial Entrepreneurs

Tori Brixx, a DJ, recording artist, entrepreneur, and talk show host, began her career on social media. She posted a picture to her Instagram account, and it went viral, and from there, she started DJ’ing and hired a coach to help hone her craft.

She booked gigs, including Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out and a commercial with Beats By Dre that eventually helped prepare her to work with various brands. She also began dabbling in music, and with her manager, Monica Payne’s guidance, Brixx auditioned for Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff.

Brixx explains, “When I got there, I saw how structured it was, and it was very intimidating. There were so many women in journalism and radio backgrounds, like Brii Renee, who is one of my co-hosts and other news anchors. I was just like, I don’t know if I can really be authentically Tori Brixx.”

But, after the producers reassured her they wanted her to be herself, it made her feel a little more comfortable. Still, she said, “It was hard. I had to learn. I had to get my confidence up.”

“I was so afraid of cancel culture. What if I say the wrong thing? What if I’m not knowledgeable about a topic? I just didn’t want to say the wrong thing or say it the wrong way. So, I just wanted to make sure that I [would] be a vessel and I let God use me, and I bring my real experience so that I’m saying things that can be relatable and show that I’m learning with you guys too.”

On “Black Girl Stuff,” the crew talks about things from a female perspective and has had guests this current season like Jordyn Woods, Jozzy, Reginae Carter, New Edition, Chloe Bailey, Cynthia Bailey, and Eva Marcille.

With a current distribution deal, we can also look forward to hearing something new from Brixx.

“I just can’t wait to share it and see what everybody has to think.”

And as an entrepreneur, she gets to balance her artistry with her business.

“But I have somebody to help me say hey, make sure that this is done or taken care of and make sure I’m on it. But even though they’re making sure and pushing you to do it, you still got to be consistent. Just be aware of what’s going on. Make sure you getting your money and you reading those contracts and you perform and you showing up.”

She has her sights on having several successful businesses in the future, such as a CBD skincare line, which is currently in the works.

Brixx definitely wants to be a voice for the ones who can’t speak, and she wants to make sure that the positivity she has around her is also spread to others.

“To leave behind, I want to be a positive image in this industry and be a voice that they can relate to.” As her career soars, Brixx shares her journey authentically with her social media following.