A High-Stakes Case Causes Tory Lanez to Appear to Fall Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez might be exhausted due to his high-profile shooting case with Megan Thee Stallion after he was caught dozing off in court.

The music star was back in court on Wednesday for day eight of his shooting trial in Los Angeles. Sources say the Toronto rapper was seen falling asleep during the jury instructions, TMZ reports.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, didn’t take the stand and instead used the opportunity to catch up on sleep. Eyewitnesses say they saw the “Say It” singer’s head bouncing up and down while his eyes were closed, and he appeared to be fighting off sleep.

The dozing off occurred during the jury instructions, which don’t exactly involve Lanez but still play a part in his trial. Closing arguments for the trial kicked off Thursday as many await the final verdict.

Prosecutors went after Lanez during their closing arguments on Wednesday, with one asking jurors to convict the musician for allegedly shooting Megan “over nothing more than a bruised ego,” Law and Crime reports.

During the 75-minute closing statement, prosecutors claimed Megan was “a victim of domestic violence.”

“If I would have known that coming out and speaking my truth would come with people agreeing with me being shot, if I would have known, I would have started to lose my confidence,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said.

His statement referenced Megan’s Dec. 13 testimony, where she broke down and said she wished death on herself rather than the public scrutiny she’s been under since the 2020 shooting incident.

“I can’t even be happy,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper told the court. “I can’t hold conversations with people for a long time.”

“I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

Deliberations are expected to end on Thursday with Lanez facing 23 years of prison if convicted on charges of assault with a semiautomatic handgun; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence., Jezebel reports.