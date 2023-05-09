Tory Lanez Set To Appear Before Judge Next Week In Attempt To Overturn Guilty Verdict With New Trial

In a new attempt to overturn a guilty verdict handed down in March, the Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez is pleading with a Los Angeles court for a new trial. ABC News reports Lanez is scheduled to appear before a judge on May 15, and his attorneys are expected to argue for a new trial for the rapper convicted in Dec. 2022 of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Attorneys Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma filed a motion for a new trial in March, arguing that some evidence and statements presented at the trial were prejudicial to their client, including an Instagram post where Lanez’s verified account commented on the case and a photo of Lanez’s gun tattoo. They also hired new DNA experts who claim Lanez’s DNA was excluded.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who became instantly known as Meg The Reporter during her case coverage, has been updating fans on new developments. In a series of tweets, Cuniff gave new updates, including Judge Herriford asking the lawyers why they didn’t object to these claims during the initial trial.

Another theme: Judge Herriford asking why Lanez’s lawyer didn’t object in trial. That’s his question to Barhoma and Baez about the new expert they hired to analyze the DNA. New expert says Lanez’s DNA was excluded. Herriford wants to know why no one objected to DNA during trial. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 8, 2023

During a hearing in April, a judge said if the motion for a new trial is denied, the rapper will be sentenced within 30 days of Monday’s hearing.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. However, his sentencing has been delayed after hiring new lawyers. During the headlining trial, Lanez chose not to take the witness stand and pleaded not guilty as his defense team argued that he wasn’t the shooter.

He was later found guilty on all three felony counts filed against him, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Since then, the Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has been quiet on the case until a recent interview with Elle Magazine, where she says she doesn’t “want to call myself a victim.”