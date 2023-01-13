Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger

It’s not unusual for stars to have a twin – and some of them even make top dollar performing as a doppelganger.

But the twinning that nobody saw coming happened this week when Tory Lanez’ mugshot was released after he was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez looked more like the Fresh Prince’s goofy cousin than a rapper for the culture.

Many on social media had much to say about the Canadian rapper’s mugshot and compared it to Alfonso Ribeiro who played Will Smith’s preppy, politically conservative cousin Carlton Banks on the 90’s NBC hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Lanez is behind bars awaiting sentencing after being convicted of shooting the “hot girl” and could face upwards of 22 years in prison. But seemingly on the night he was arrested it was all Hakuna matata, as he posed for his prison Polaroid smiling with his head tilted like he was taking his Senior high school portraits.

Why Tory Lanez mugshot look like a Carlton Banks 😭 pic.twitter.com/rZzgBSfKL0 — MMA Tea Talk (@MMATeaTalk) January 11, 2023

Dawg they already making Tory Lanez Mugshot Edits😭 pic.twitter.com/e4XIz9EnaB — Goofy 🌎☄️💕®️ (@siruzi2) January 12, 2023



In the meanwhile, Tory Lanez’ daddy is still ranting, but this time saying that Lanez has “forgiven” Megan, who is the victim in this case. He still however is blasting “the machine” aka Roc Nation, implying that they are “using” her.

Tory Lanez’s father has revealed that his son has forgiven Megan Thee Stallion despite facing a lengthy prison sentence over allegations that he shot her. Thoughts???#ToryLanez #MeganTheeStallion #SonStarPeterson #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/bXPuo4hyaR — lovelyti (@lovelyti) January 13, 2023

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, testified that Lanez shot at her feet after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, adding the shooting was preceded by an argument that got heated when the two began attacking each other’s music careers.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, needed surgery to remove bullet fragments in her feet, CBS News quoted her as saying.