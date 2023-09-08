Tory Lanez Reportedly Turned Down 4-Year Plea Deal Before Guilty Verdict And 10-Year Sentence

Tory Lanez must’ve really been convinced that he was innocent since he reportedly turned down a four-year plea deal prior to being sentenced to 10 years for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Early last month, Tory Lanez was handed a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and injuring her feet. The sentence brought the close of a three-year legal battle and trending topic around the incident where fans debated whether or not Lanez was innocent.

While Lanez was eventually found guilty of the crime in December 2022, the Toronto native was seemingly confident he would walk away a free man since he turned down a plea deal he was offered, VladTV reports. It’s not entirely new revelation as it was first revealed in November 2021 that Lanez refused the plea deal offered to him.

The deadline for Lanez to reach a plea deal passed with no agreement made after the “Say It” singer officially declined the plea deal and was ready to face trial on his assault charges, American Songwriter reports.

Megan opened up about the shooting in a 2020 New York Times op-ed where she explained why she chose to “Speak Up for Black Women.

“Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life,” Megan wrote.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

Megan became emotional while taking the stand during the trial to give testimony about the “torture” she endured during and after the July 2020 shooting.

“I don’t wanna be on this Earth,” Megan said at one point during a daylong testimony. “I wish he woulda shot and killed me if I knew I would go through this torture.”

Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The verdict came days before Christmas 2022 and Lanez would spend months in jail before he was sentenced to a decade in prison last month.

The rapper is currently working to appeal his case and is seeking bail.

