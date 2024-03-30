March 30, 2024
Journalist Touré Reveals Relative Was Let Go From Diddy Internship For Refusing Mogul’s Advances
'Come home, stay the night with me, or the internship is over,' Diddy allegedly said
In a recent interview on MSNBC, journalist Touré tells Joy Reid that a relative who got an internship with Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly left the position because he wouldn’t “stay the night with” the mogul.
Toure posted the video clip of the interview he did on “The ReidOut” on March 26 on his Instagram account. He was discussing a conversation that took place with one of his male family members about the reason his relative left the internship with Diddy over a decade ago. With the recent federal raid and lawsuits accusing the “Bad Boy” founder of sexual misconduct, the conversation veered toward the rumored sexual exploits from his past.
Toure told Reid that due to his relationship with Diddy, he was able to convince him to bring his male relative on for an internship, but after only a few months, he “abruptly” left. He said he asked him what happened but never gave him the reason. Later, he wondered why the internship had ended.
“I spoke to my family member like, ‘What happened?’ And they wouldn’t say. And I’m like, ‘Why did it end?’ And they wouldn’t say. And years later, they finally came out — and this is a male — and said that Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me, or the internship is over.’ And they said, ‘Absolutely not.’ ‘Absolutely not.’ And the internship ended. But from there, I was like, oh, like, this is how it goes, OK. So to hear that things went even further with potentially allegedly many other people…we feel like we’ve seen this coming.”
On March 25, Homeland Security raided several properties in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles that Diddy owns. The action took place after multiple lawsuits were filed alleging sexual assault and harassment by the music producer. The agency put out a statement after news of the raids were reported.
“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security said in a written statement.