Journalist Touré Reveals Relative Was Let Go From Diddy Internship For Refusing Mogul’s Advances

In a recent interview on MSNBC, journalist Touré tells Joy Reid that a relative who got an internship with Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly left the position because he wouldn’t “stay the night with” the mogul.

Toure posted the video clip of the interview he did on “The ReidOut” on March 26 on his Instagram account. He was discussing a conversation that took place with one of his male family members about the reason his relative left the internship with Diddy over a decade ago. With the recent federal raid and lawsuits accusing the “Bad Boy” founder of sexual misconduct, the conversation veered toward the rumored sexual exploits from his past.

Toure told Reid that due to his relationship with Diddy, he was able to convince him to bring his male relative on for an internship, but after only a few months, he “abruptly” left. He said he asked him what happened but never gave him the reason. Later, he wondered why the internship had ended.