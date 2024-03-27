Diddy’s Lawyer Slams Federal Raids As ‘Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal representative, Aaron Dyer, has denounced the March 25 federal raids of the music icon’s properties in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami as an excessive display of force, asserting that Combs fully cooperated with authorities during the operation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In response to the raids, which occurred just a month after Combs faced a new sexual assault lawsuit, Dyer criticized the tactics employed by federal agents, labeling them as disproportionate and unwarranted. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” stated Dyer.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he continued.

Dyer condemned the raids as part of an orchestrated media spectacle, characterizing them as a premature judgment against Combs based on unsubstantiated allegations made in civil lawsuits. He reiterated Combs’ innocence, asserting his determination to vigorously defend himself against the accusations.

The federal raids come in the wake of multiple legal challenges against Combs, including allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuits, initiated by individuals such as producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and former partner Cassie, have cast a shadow over Combs’ reputation as a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur.

Despite the legal turmoil, Combs remains steadfast in his denial of any wrongdoing, with his legal team fiercely contesting the allegations levied against him. As the investigations continue, the music mogul faces mounting pressure to address the allegations and restore his public image amid the ongoing legal battles.

