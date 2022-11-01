Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style

Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities.

Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her toned 50-year-old body.

“50 // grateful SOUND ON 🗣️🔊,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Ross hosted an intimate birthday dinner Saturday night that wasn’t a costume party but turned into one when Kim Kardashian showed up dressed like Mystique from X-Men, Entertainment Tonight reported. Kardashian posted a selfie to her Instagram Story, posing alongside Ross who looked stunning in her cherry red gown paired with a matching off-the-shoulder jacket and jewels.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kardashian captioned her post. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

Kim Kardashian showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday in full costume as Mystique, just to find out it was not a costume party. pic.twitter.com/imO0Oao8T3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2022

Ross also took to Instagram to show off her three birthday looks that celebrated the Black-Ish star on her milestone birthday.

“BIRTHDAY LOOK no. 1,” she captioned her first post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

The photos garnered praise from the likes of Chloe Bailey, Yvonne Orji, and Lori Harvey. In her next post, Ross showed off the red number she sported for her intimate birthday dinner.

“BIRTHDAY LOOK no. 2,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

The final look paid homage to Tracee’s soul diva mom, Diana Ross, in a dress that came from the Supremes star’s closet.

“BIRTHDAY LOOK no. 3 from my mama’s archive 😁,” Tracee captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Meanwhile, her good friend Gabrielle Union was busy celebrating her 50th birthday in Tanzania. The Being Mary Jane star posted an Instagram Reel with a heartfelt caption recounting her birthday celebration.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Union wrote.

“I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me.”