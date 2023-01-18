Tracee Ellis Ross Says On Podcast Her Body’s Ability to Make a Child Is Draining Out of Her

Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t holding back when discussing aging and the numerous effects of perimenopause during a recent interview on Glennon Doyle‘s podcast, We Can Do Hard Things.

Perimenopause, which takes place years before menopause, occurs when a woman’s ovaries no longer produce eggs. The effects can include mood swings, sleep issues, and hot flashes. A couple of ways an individual can maintain perimenopause is by exercising and having a balanced diet.

On Jan. 10, Ross, who celebrated her 50th birthday last year, opened up about the physical changes she’s endured over the last several months.

While talking about the difference in her cycle and ovulation timeline, Ross said, “I have, for my entire life, been tethered to a very routine cycle. And I’m very connected to my body, so I would know I’m ovulating. I would have all the feelings of knowing that. And all of that is out the window. And I turn 50. And here I am in this open space now, sort of allowing the bubbling up of whatever might be here.”

Further in the discussion, Ross shared her current thoughts about her perimenopause journey and its significance in her life, especially dealing with the possibility of now becoming infertile.

The black-ish star stated, “I mean, just trying to figure out what that means, because my ability to have a child is leaving me, but I don’t agree that that’s what fertile means. I don’t agree that that’s what woman means.”

“I can feel my body’s ability to make a child draining out of me. Sometimes I find it hilarious, as if there is a fire sale going on in my uterus, and someone’s in there screaming, ‘All things must go!’” she shared, reading an excerpt from her journal.

Although Ross has no children, she added that she sees herself becoming a great mother one day because of her interactions with her nieces and nephews, which she has shared numerous times on her social media page in the past. She said, “I’m very mothering.”

Ross revealed that even though she didn’t get the opportunity to experience motherhood, she’s still grateful for the life she has built for herself, her blood, and chosen family.