Tracee Ellis Ross Sends ‘Healing Energy’ To Celebrity Hairstylist Who Underwent Brain Surgery

Tracee Ellis Ross is among the famous faces extending their support to celebrity hairstylist Johnnie Sapong who remains in intensive care after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

The “Black-ish” star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 12 to share a link to Sapong’s fundraising page and offer her support to his family, E! News reports.

“@sapongjohnnie sending all the healing energy and love love love,” she wrote alongside a photo with Sapong and a link to his GoFundMe.

“Please support Johnnie and his family.”

Sapong’s son John Sapong organized the fundraising effort after his “dad nearly died,” according to the campaign’s title. The fundraiser reveals how Sapong was woken up out of his sleep on Thursday, June 8, with a “severe headache” and blurred vision in his left eye.

The freelance hairstylist tried to ignore the pain and make it to his son’s 5th-grade graduation on Friday morning. But the pain was too much and he opted to stay home to get rest. Once his family returned home and saw that he was still in pain, that’s when they decided to take him to the hospital.

The ER visit resulted in an MRI and cat scan that found “something on his brain.” After he was transferred to another hospital, a neurological team discovered “a large tumor on his pertuatory gland,” his son revealed.

“It was pressing on his brain and optic nerve and was it bleeding,” John wrote.

After a long surgery, the tumor was removed but Sapong remains hospitalized under review. The family of the freelance hairstylist is asking for help as Sapong recovers.

“As you all know my dad is a kind, amazing, talented man who loves his job as a freelance hairdresser and who works hard to support his family,” John continued.

“He is the main source of income for our family. He is not going to be able to work, we don’t know how long for, how long it will take for him get back to full health.”

Along with Ellis Ross, other celebrities who have donated to the fundraising campaign include Amandla Sternberg, Sasha Lane, and Charlize Theron.