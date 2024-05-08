Tracy Morgan Returns With New Comedy Series, ‘Crutch’

Paramount has announced that it has ordered a new television series starring former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Tracy Morgan.

The series is titled, “Crutch” and it’s a spinoff from the Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold-helmed “The Neighborhood” sitcom. The show will focus on Morgan’s character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, AKA Crutch. He’s been described as “a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home.”

“Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way,” said Tracy Morgan in a written statement. “I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, will produce the comedy series. Owen Smith wrote the premiere script and will serve as showrunner, reuniting him with Morgan. Smith was the showrunner and executive producer on Morgan’s previous comedy series, “The Last O.G.”

“I’m excited to be expanding our ‘The Neighborhood’ universe by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric The Entertainer. “This new character is the close cousin to my character, Calvin Butler, and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch, a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home and let’s say there will be several comedic complications.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan appeared in a 2022 episode of “The Neighborhood” as Cedric’s younger brother Curtis. In “Crutch,” he is introduced as Cedric’s cousin.