Trae Tha Truth Repairs Elderly Woman’s Home After She Was Arrested For Unpaid Garbage Bill

Trae tha Truth, an activist and former ABN rapper, extended a helping hand to someone in need—an elderly woman who was arrested for a $77 unpaid garbage bill.

In November, 82-year-old Martha Manefield of Valley, Alabama, was arrested for failure to pay a solid waste fee. According to footage obtained by TMZ, one of the police officers who made the arrest and booked Manefield could be heard laughing at the woman’s plight.

Trae saw Manefield’s story and treated her to a shopping spree. Then, the veteran MC decided to make some needed repairs on her house. Several outlets report that The Diary rapper teamed with Harris County’s BEL Furniture, where Trae purchased $15,000 worth of furniture, including a couch, dressers, and a queen size bed, according to HipHopDX.

Trae shared the news on his Instagram account, writing: “Made it Back To Valley Alabama To Bless Mrs. Martha Menefield…. Stay Tuned…. Luv @reliefgang @angelbynatureorg.”

Trae Tha Truth is no stranger to giving back. Last year, Trae found himself in Jackson, Mississippi, helping families with the water crisis. Last year, Jackson made national news when the city’s water system experienced an outage over the summer. The city, which has an 83% Black population, relied on donations for water. Trae, along with nonprofit organizations, companies, and concerned residents, was there to help.

“Sending Luv To Jackson Mississippi,” Trae captioned his second post. “We only been seeing the water situation for past Weeks, Truth is They Been Dealing With This 20 years Plus… Anyone Who want to help or want to try to assist, they can honestly Use All The Support… Luv.”

