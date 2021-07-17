Train To Be A Better Leader Under The Guidance Of The World’s Best CEO’s With These Courses

Only a lucky few are born with innate leadership skills, but this doesn’t mean that they can’t be learned. The truth is that the world’s greatest leaders make it a point to work at themselves and improve the way they lead instead of simply acting on intuition. Some had to experience failure in order to reach eventual success.

Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to experience failure alone. It helps if you can find a mentor that can steer you in the right direction, but if you don’t access to one, a subscription to Methods of Leadership Online Learning is an excellent alternative.

Founded by Marshall Goldsmith, a renowned leadership coach and author of over 40 books on the subject, Methods is an online learning platform that delivers accessible and practical leadership guidance for continuous improvement. You can beef up your leadership skills through a variety of methods, either through immersive and interactive online courses, actionable bite-sized insight segments, or a comprehensive collection of straightforward business advice.

Instead of following a linear teaching framework, Methods offers customized learning paths and engaging learning experiences that adapt to the user. It’s like a “choose your own adventure” teaching style, allowing you to go through the lessons at your own pace, at your own time, and your own learn preference. Every course also contains supplementary tools and materials to increase learning absorption and application.

With Methods, you are able to uncover sharp edges, become self-aware, increase your personal effectiveness, and build your leadership presence, thanks to the instruction of top leaders. Aside from Goldsmith, you’ll also get the opportunity to learn from the likes of Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, home of Inc. and Fast Company, Chester Elton, co-founder of Culture Works, and Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, world champion in Project Management, so you know you’re learning from the best of the best.

Rather than paying a recurring subscription fee, you can score a lifetime Methods membership for only $79.99.

