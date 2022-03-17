Traveling Is A Breeze With This 2-In-1 Expandable Suitcase

Depending on where you live in the country, you’re probably beginning to thaw out after a long winter. Spring is on the way, temperatures are rising, and folks are starting to travel again. After the past two years, everyone could use a bit of a vacation. Airlines and hotels offer enticing deals to get people back into the swing of travel, and there’s never been a better time to pounce.

But before you book your getaway, you should consider owning proper travel gear. If you’re looking for a capable suitcase for upcoming trips or much-needed vacations, look no further than the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase. For a limited time, it’s available for just $199.97. That’s a savings of $150 from its MSRP ($349).

Travel smarter with the Rollux suitcase, which gives you the freedom to use your bag as a carry-on or full-size check-in suitcase. The design is award-winning, and there is no shortage of satisfied travelers.

“Awesome luggage! Versatile, quality and professionally made!” writes verified 5-star purchaser Jorge L.

The Rollux expands 120% from its original size, providing ample space to store your items. It also holds official carry-on and full-size measurements. Not only does the luggage’s black, luxe finish look stylish and sleek, but it also features Poly-para-phenylene copolymer and water-resistant fabric construction, making it durable and ready to face the elements.

It’s fitted with detachable wheels and a USB port for charging, and it has plenty of pockets. At carry-on height, it measures 15.7 inches tall and has a volume of 41 liters. But at full size, the Rollux extends to 33.4 inches and holds up to 93 liters of storage.

There’s no quicker way to start a vacation off on the wrong foot than struggling with your bag at the airport or having to toss items to get your load to fit. With the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase, you won’t have to worry about that again. Purchase this suitcase for $199.97 today.

Prices subject to change.