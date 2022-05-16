Trevor Noah ‘Cried All Week’ Over His Grandmother’s Death

Trevor Noah took some time to let his fans and followers know that he’s been dealing with the loss of his beloved grandmother, Frances Noah.

On Thursday, the Daily Show host took to Instagram to share the sad news and celebrate his grandmother’s life and legacy.

“This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo,” Noah captioned his post.

“My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements, and milestones.”

Noah started the heartwarming post with a quote from his late grandmother: “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?” The Emmy award-winning host shared how his grandmother used her Soweto home as a “refuge” and safe space “where other women would come when they had no other place to go.

“A place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest,” Noah shared.

He openly admitted to having “cried all week” over the loss. But “she passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest,” Noah concluded. “Hamba Kahle Gogo.”

Viewers familiar with the show recall Gogo’s appearance on the show in 2018 in “Trevor Chats with His Grandma About Apartheid and Tours Her Home, ‘MTV Cribs’-Style.” In the 11-minute segment, Noah sat down with his grandmother in his native South Africa, where she recalled living through apartheid and shared memories from Noah’s childhood.