A Piece of Chicken, Broccoli And A Tortilla, Internet Baffled By Trump's 'Affordable' $3 Meal Lawmakers slammed the meal idea that left much to be desired on a plate.







As the Trump administration reveals its meal to help Americans navigate an affordability crisis, the menu left the internet in shock.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, unveiled the grand meal that over 1,000 simulations concluded would help Americans save money at the grocery store. Their results were a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, and a tortilla, alongside “one other thing” that was not disclosed. The items apparently totaled to a $3 meal. One journalist on X shared a clip of Rollins’ explanation.

“…Are we actually asking Americans, especially those who are living on the margins, are we asking them to spend more on their diet? And the answer to that is no,” began Rollins in her conversation with News Nation.

She continued, “We’ve run over 1000 simulations, it can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, you know, corn tortilla, and one other thing. And so there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

The “depression meal plan” garnered backlash almost immediately from everyday citizens to lawmakers alike. Jokes began to fly of satirical depictions of the supposed plates, mocking the meal for its meager proportions.

Rep. Pramila Jayapa from Washington called the notion a “slap in the face” to everyday people. Senator Reverend Raphael also inserted his opinion into the controversy, calling out the “bad” fiscal policy of the President.

“The Trump-Vance economy is so bad that they had to run 1,000 simulations just to come up with a healthy meal that is affordable, ” remarked the Georgia senator. ” Give me a break. I don’t have to run 1,000 simulations to know that groceries are too expensive…”

Warnock then urged Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to help everyday Americans by instead reversing the newly-established tariffs.

He continued, “Roll back your failed policies, like these tariffs, which are a tax on ordinary people raising the cost of every single thing. The Trump-Vance economy is not working for working people.”

Some compared the $3 meal to Marie Antoinette and the infamous “let them eat cake” phrase associated with the French ruler.

Another X user singled out those who voted Trump and his officials back into office, noting how inflation remains high despite his promises to combat the issue.

“Y’all elected fascists because you thought they would give you a stimulus check and bring down the cost of groceries; a year later they’re telling you to limit your meals to a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, and a corn tortilla. Good job,” wrote the social media user.

The issue has continued to upset those on the internet and congressional floor, deeming the lackluster meal as insulting to lived realities of many U.S. families.

