Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trump Warns Netflix To Fire Board Member Susan Rice Or 'Pay The Consequences' Amid Merger Talks







Donald Trump is not afraid to take federal action against Netflix if they refuse to cut ties with Susan Rice.

The President has warned Netflix to fire the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, who currently serves as a member of the streaming giant’s board. Rice has been part of Netflix’s Board of Directors since 2018. Rice was President Obama’s National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador, and President Biden’s Domestic Policy Advisor.

After Trump received word of Rice’s critique, he immediately tried to assert his presidential influence over her employer. Trump then went on his apparent favorite social media platform, Truth Social, to issue his warning for Netflix to axe the “racist” Rice.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences,” he wrote on the Feb. 21 post, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

While unknown if Netflix will comply with the President’s demands, the matter does come as Netflix attempts to merge Warner Brothers, which requires government approval. Although Trump initially opted to stay out the merger talks, his recent claim may have referenced his involvement to stop or push the merger.

His current fixation on Rice’s firing stems from her new comments regarding the impact of his presidency. Rice recently appeared on a Feb. 19 episode of “Stay Tuned with Preet” podcast. She spoke on those who opted to “take a knee” to please the President, albeit to lukewarm results.

“For those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self interest, which I would underscore as very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to Trump, I think they are now starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular,'” she explained to podcast host Preet Bahara.

In response to her assertion, he marked that her own reign of influence is long behind the Black woman politician. Throughout her decades-long career in politics, Rice served in various roles under three Presidents, including the Clinton, Obama, and Biden Administrations.

Despite her long-list of accolades, Trump further demeaned her legacy, while questioning her worth to the streamer.

Trump added, “She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what?”

The current slandering also adds to Trump’s pattern of seemingly racially-motivated attacks toward Black women. Trump has notably tried to undermine the faculty of Black women political figures who challenge his authority, with Rice becoming latest object of his ire.

